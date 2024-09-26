Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALV. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Autoliv by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

