RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded RadNet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $70.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 236.23 and a beta of 1.74. RadNet has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $71.80.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 242,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

