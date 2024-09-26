Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,300.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,282.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,118.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,031.15 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,130.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,034.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

