Repare Therapeutics’ (RPTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 46,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
