Repare Therapeutics’ (RPTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $13.17.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 46,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.