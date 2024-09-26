Richard J. Brooman Acquires 4,000 Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,920 ($26,673.81).

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:HGT opened at GBX 505 ($6.76) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 516.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 493.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 131.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 0.44. HgCapital Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.36).

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,400.00%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

Further Reading

