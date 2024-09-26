Richards Packaging Income to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 12-month low of C$25.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$107.41 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

