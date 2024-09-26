Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised Riskified to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $837.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.37. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.33 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Riskified by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

