Roth Mkm Cuts Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Price Target to $8.00

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. Equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

