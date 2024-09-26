Roth Mkm Increases Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target to $21.00

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 178.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.94. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,755,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

