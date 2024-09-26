Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Monday, August 26th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
