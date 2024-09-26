Sify Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, October 4th (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of SIFY opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sify Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

