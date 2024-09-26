Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 54.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MAXI opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $32.41.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.