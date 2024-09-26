Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 54.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAXI opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $32.41.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

