Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,429 shares of company stock worth $1,952,525. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,655,000 after purchasing an additional 225,390 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,251,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,399,000 after buying an additional 358,988 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,223,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,023,000 after buying an additional 156,817 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,931,000 after buying an additional 533,278 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Featured Articles

