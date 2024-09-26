Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $0.94 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

About Smith Micro Software

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smith Micro Software stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI Free Report ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,250 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of Smith Micro Software worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company's stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

