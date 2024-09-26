Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $291.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.92. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

