Spin Master Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Spin Master Stock Performance
Shares of SNMSF opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.
