Spin Master Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of SNMSF opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

