Sprott (NYSE:SII) and BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Head to Head Contrast

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sprott and BitFuFu”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sprott alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $169.02 million 6.65 $41.80 million $1.79 24.30 BitFuFu $284.11 million 2.39 $10.49 million N/A N/A

Sprott has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BitFuFu.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 0 0 1 4.00 BitFuFu 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sprott and BitFuFu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and BitFuFu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 26.46% 13.50% 10.67% BitFuFu N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sprott has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BitFuFu has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprott beats BitFuFu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.