StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

