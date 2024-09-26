StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 8.0 %
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.