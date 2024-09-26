StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 121.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
