StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

