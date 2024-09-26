StockNews.com Downgrades Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Hold

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

PRGO opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -364.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. Perrigo has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $604,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,135,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,168,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Perrigo by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,830,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,005,000 after buying an additional 265,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

