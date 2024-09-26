StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $39.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.47. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866,644 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor makes up about 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.