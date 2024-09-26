StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $39.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.47. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.95.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
Featured Articles
