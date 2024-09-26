StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned 4.39% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Featured Articles

