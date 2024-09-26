StockNews.com Upgrades Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Buy

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

HY has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Capmk cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $84.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 90,696 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 85,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

