SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.84 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

