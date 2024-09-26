Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,000.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as low as $452.26 and last traded at $459.26. Approximately 2,348,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,266,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.94.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMCI. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective (down previously from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $725.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $770.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

