Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Melius Research

Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded Target to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.69.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $155.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Target by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $647,652,000 after purchasing an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 470,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Target by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,031,000 after purchasing an additional 435,229 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

