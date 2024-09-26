Taylor Family Investments, Llc Sells 100,100 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,326,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,347,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Taylor Family Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 959 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $12,467.00.

Shares of AVO opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $3,952,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $1,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

