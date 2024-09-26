Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In other news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $573,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 30.1% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 175,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

