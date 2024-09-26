Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.57.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 15,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.