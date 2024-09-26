THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. THOR Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-5.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.00-5.00 EPS.

NYSE:THO opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

