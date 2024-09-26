Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$675.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.23. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.54.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.90 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 70.41% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7300178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

