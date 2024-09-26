Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Stephen Fredette Sells 144,238 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 144,238 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,943,466.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,068,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 8,057 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $225,757.14.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stephen Fredette sold 800 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $2,613,499.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40.

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Toast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Toast by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.