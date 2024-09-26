TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $449.00.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $398.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.51 and its 200 day moving average is $407.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. TopBuild has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

