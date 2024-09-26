Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 33,426 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 23% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,207 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $6,632,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bilibili by 62.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 119,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

BILI opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

