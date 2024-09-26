Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRT stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

