Truist Financial Downgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $233.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $266.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

ADI stock opened at $226.64 on Monday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.