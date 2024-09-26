Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.06% from the stock’s current price.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of URC opened at C$3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$415.53 million, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.24. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.05.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

