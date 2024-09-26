Urs Meyerhans Acquires 270,758 Shares of GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) insider Urs Meyerhans purchased 270,758 shares of GWA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.35 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$636,281.30 ($435,809.11).

GWA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

GWA Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from GWA Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. GWA Group’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

GWA Group Company Profile

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

