Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Veralto has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veralto to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Down 0.3 %

Veralto stock opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion and a PE ratio of 33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.