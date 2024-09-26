Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VST. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $119.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $77,523,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.