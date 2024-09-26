WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance
AGZD opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $22.72.
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
