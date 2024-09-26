Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $200.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $184.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $169.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 148.90, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $178.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 416.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 64,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,554,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

