3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Insider Acquires A$40,686.68 in Stock

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Sandblom acquired 40,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,686.68 ($27,867.59).
3P Learning Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
3P Learning Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3P Learning
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Watch as Rates Drop
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
Receive News & Ratings for 3P Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3P Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.