3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Insider Acquires A$40,686.68 in Stock

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Sandblom acquired 40,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,686.68 ($27,867.59).

3P Learning Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

3P Learning Company Profile

3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of educational software and e-books to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education, and adaptive and collaborative learning, including mathematics and literacy products. The company offers Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, Brightpath Progress, and Writing Legends programs.

