9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9F

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of 9F at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get 9F alerts:

9F Stock Up 75.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JFU traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.30. 2,381,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. 9F has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.