Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Agronomics Price Performance

Shares of Agronomics stock remained flat at 0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.09. Agronomics has a fifty-two week low of 0.06 and a fifty-two week high of 0.17.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

