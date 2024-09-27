Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Air T Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

