Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Air T Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.
About Air T
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- What is a Dividend King?
- AI Boom and Rate Cuts Boost Utility Stocks: Best Growth Picks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Watch as Rates Drop
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.