Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSA remained flat at $11.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. Alpha Star Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the second quarter worth $52,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

