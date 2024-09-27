AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 71.4% in September

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeriCann Trading Up 37.5 %

OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.03 on Friday. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc designs, develops, leases, and operates cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in the United States. The company engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. Its flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

